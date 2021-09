In this week's Southern Star…

• FREE 48-page West Cork FARMING magazine

• TD says Southdoc service has 'collapsed' in Beara

• Emma Connolly on how being back in the office is hard work – but she's loving it!

• Enniskeane win their first-ever senior camogie championship game

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 23RD