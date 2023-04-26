IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

BUYING OR SELLING?

Free 24-page property supplement

IN NEWS

Creed exit may leave room for SF in CNW

Councillor reduced to tears at meeting

West Cork’s May Day traditions

Our youth and politics – special report

Skibb students’ new agri business

IN LIFE

Kilbrittain priest's mercy missions in Sudan and Syria

IN SPORT

Ilen enjoy derby win against Dohenys

Dunmanway and Bunratty in cup final showdown

Dunmanway rugby club celebrates 50 years

Clon golf club launches summer series

COMPETITION

• Win tickets to Tommy Tiernan Live at the Marquee

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY APRIL 27th