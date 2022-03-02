News

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Free 20-page Weddings magazine; West Cork comes together in support of Ukraine; Ballydehob parents fundraising for SNA; Behind the scenes of the new ITV drama ‘Holding’; The ‘big snow’ of 1947 remembered; West Cork women reveal their female role models; Gold-en weekend for West Cork athletes; Cork football’s relegation woes worsen; Caoimhín Kelleher’s link to Dunmanway

March 2nd, 2022 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

Share this article

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR

IN NEWS

• West Cork comes together in support of Ukraine

• Ballydehob parents fundraising for SNA

• We go behind the scenes of the new ITV drama ‘Holding’

• The ‘big snow’ of 1947 remembered

FREE MAGAZINE

• 20-page Weddings special

 

IN LIFE

• West Cork women reveal their female role models 

 

IN SPORT

• Gold-en weekend for West Cork athletes

• Cork football’s relegation woes worsen

• Caoimhín Kelleher’s link to Dunmanway

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY MARCH 3RD

***

Advertisement | Learn more about Paymentsense | Apply Now

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.