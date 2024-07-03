Southern Star Ltd. logo
IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: FREE 16-page West Cork's Cutest Pet supplement; Local schools are in crisis, says party leader; Nicola Tuthill has Paris in sight; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, August 24th

July 3rd, 2024 11:35 AM

By Southern Star Team

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

 

FREE 16-PAGE WEST CORK'S CUTEST PET SUPPLEMENT

 

IN NEWS

Local schools are in crisis, says party leader

We need to look after horticulture says TD

A 200-year-old travel guide to West Cork

New book chronicles Allihies miners' influence

Pothole fury as Council resorts to 'patching'

Resilient Carbery 'feeling impact' of dairying crisis

 

IN LIFE

Movie 'The Sparrow' comes home to West Cork

 

IN SPORT

Rebels prepare to stop Limerick's drive for five

Phil Healy impresses at national finals

Lightning Uibh Laoire deny brave Skibbereen

Nicola Tuthill has Paris in sight

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY JULY 4TH

