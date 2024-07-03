IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: FREE 16-page West Cork's Cutest Pet supplement; Local schools are in crisis, says party leader; Nicola Tuthill has Paris in sight; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, August 24th

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR
FREE 16-PAGE WEST CORK'S CUTEST PET SUPPLEMENT
IN NEWS
Local schools are in crisis, says party leader
We need to look after horticulture says TD
A 200-year-old travel guide to West Cork
New book chronicles Allihies miners' influence
Pothole fury as Council resorts to 'patching'
Resilient Carbery 'feeling impact' of dairying crisis
IN LIFE
Movie 'The Sparrow' comes home to West Cork
IN SPORT
Rebels prepare to stop Limerick's drive for five
Phil Healy impresses at national finals
Lightning Uibh Laoire deny brave Skibbereen
Nicola Tuthill has Paris in sight