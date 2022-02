In this week's Southern Star…

• FREE 16-page GREENER LIVING magazine

• Three storms in a week rock West Cork

• Trailer for Graham Norton TV series released

• Local chefs on how to get the flippin' fluffiest pancakes in time Shrove Tuesday

• West's best athletes ready for national indoor championships

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THURSDAY FEBRUARY 24TH