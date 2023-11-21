News

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR; FREE 128-page Christmas in West Cork magazine; Legal issues delay repair of 'bone-rattler'; Big plans for Lidl store in Skibbereen; Clonakilty may get new bike scheme; How to get to grips with bad weather; Jail for care worker who groomed schoolboy; West Cork players gear up to play; Fiona Everard races to senior national cross-country glory; Road-trip for Rossas in All-Ireland club quarter-final; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, November 23rd

November 21st, 2023 11:50 AM

By Southern Star Team

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

 

FREE 128-PAGE CHRISTMAS IN WEST CORK MAGAZINE

 

IN NEWS

Legal issues delay repair of 'bone-rattler'

Big plans for Lidl store in Skibbereen

Clonakilty may get new bike scheme

How to get to grips with bad weather

Jail for care worker who groomed schoolboy

 

IN LIFE

West Cork players gear up to play for Ireland transplant team in Cork

Minister urged to fast-track grant approval for dairy machinery

 

 IN SPORT

Fiona Everard races to senior national cross-country glory

Road-trip for Rossas in All-Ireland club quarter-final

 

IN SHOPS THURSDAY NOVEMBER 23RD

