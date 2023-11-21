IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

FREE 128-PAGE CHRISTMAS IN WEST CORK MAGAZINE

IN NEWS

Legal issues delay repair of 'bone-rattler'

Big plans for Lidl store in Skibbereen

Clonakilty may get new bike scheme

How to get to grips with bad weather

Jail for care worker who groomed schoolboy

IN LIFE

West Cork players gear up to play for Ireland transplant team in Cork

Minister urged to fast-track grant approval for dairy machinery

IN SPORT

Fiona Everard races to senior national cross-country glory

Road-trip for Rossas in All-Ireland club quarter-final

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY NOVEMBER 23RD