In this week's Southern Star…

• FREE 104-page Things to see & do in West Cork magazine

• Obamas' Netflix thriller is ready to roll in West Cork

• The London murder which was planned in West Cork

• A Bantry entrepreneur has launched a new app to help people with dementia and alzheimers

• Three Skibbereen rowers win medals at World Cup II

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY JUNE 23rd