In this week's Southern Star: Food businesses change to ‘grab and go’ model to survive; We profile what makes Cork camogie's quarterback Orla Cronin so good; West Cork auctioneers embrace technology

In this week's Southern Star:

• Food businesses change to ‘grab and go’ model to survive: Local cafés and hotels are adapting their offerings for a post-lockdown world

• We profile what makes Cork camogie's quarterback Orla Cronin so good.

• West Cork auctioneers embrace technology to showcase the area to potential buyers, with large numbers of people from the UK, Dublin and Cork city looking to relocate here since lockdown.

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY JUNE 4TH

If you can’t make it to the shops this week to pick up a copy, you can avail of a digital or postal subscription by clicking here.