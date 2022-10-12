News

October 12th, 2022 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

 

FARMING AWARDS PHOTO SPECIAL

  • Winners revealed at gala lunch

 

IN NEWS

  • Ross man helps at Cresslough tragedy
  • Bantry family in standoff with Council
  • Joy in Gougane as windfarm plans axed
  • Lifeline for Baltimore pool
  • Local link to new Louis Walsh band

 

IN LIFE

  • Stephen Teap seeks truth for his wife

 

IN SPORT

  • Brothers medal at kickboxing world c’ships
  • Castletownshend rowers win world bronze
  • Beara capture U19 Premier football title

 

IN SHOPS THURSDAY OCTOBER 13th

 

 

 

