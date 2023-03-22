News

March 22nd, 2023 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

IN NEWS

  • Expert advises not to give phones to U12s
  • Valerie French murder trial collapses
  • Clon hoteliers ‘afraid to leave’ their hotel
  • Heritage funding for Kinsale and Macroom
  • Eviction ban’s ‘problems’
  • Rise in domestic abuse reports
  • Paddy’s Day picture special

 

IN LIFE

  • Timoleague’s new community garden

 

IN SPORT

  • Big Cheltenham win for local jockey Hayes
  • All-Ireland heartbreak for Hammies
  • Skibb into All-Ireland Junior Cup semi
  • Local success at West Cork Rally

 

IN SHOPS THURSDAY MARCH 23rd

