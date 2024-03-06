News

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: Eight-page special on West Cork’s rising sports stars; Skibbereen and Bantry post offices could be sold; Miss Ireland to gown up at Bantry Hospital; Rowex to expand after Sandoz takeover; Endangered mussel stalling bridge upgrade; Glengarriff parents demanding action on speed limits; ARC cancer support services in the spotlight; Cheltenham festival preview; Phil Healy shines on World indoor stage; Clonakilty SC in Beamish Cup decider

March 6th, 2024 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

 

THE NEXT GENERATION

  • Eight-page special on West Cork’s rising sports stars

 

IN NEWS

  • Skibbereen and Bantry post offices could be sold
  • Miss Ireland to gown up at Bantry Hospital
  • Rowex to expand after Sandoz takeover
  • Endangered mussel stalling bridge upgrade
  • Glengarriff parents demanding action on speed limits

 

IN LIFE

  • ARC cancer support services in the spotlight

 

IN SPORT

  • Cheltenham festival preview
  • Phil Healy shines on World indoor stage
  • Clonakilty SC in Beamish Cup decider

 

IN SHOPS THURSDAY MARCH 7th

 

 

 

*****

