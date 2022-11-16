News

November 16th, 2022 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

COMPETITION

  • €450 worth of book vouchers to be won

 

IN NEWS

  • Lives put at risk over ambulance wait times
  • Bandon and Macroom get €12m windfall
  • Tributes paid to Vicky Phelan
  • Man O’War beach alert
  • New Kinsale bus route launched
  • West Cork woman pens ‘The Gay Bible’

 

IN LIFE

  • Skibb’s Anais going for kayaking gold

 

IN SPORT

  • Innishannon’s Crowley shines for Ireland
  • Newcestown U21A final against Ibane
  • Interview with Haven hero Rachel Whelton
  • Fastnet Rally’s 40th anniversary celebrations

 

 

IN SHOPS THURSDAY NOVEMBER 17th

