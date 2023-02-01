IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR
€1,000 GIVEAWAY
- We reveal the lucky winner!
IN NEWS
- Jobs boost from Skibb film studios
- ‘Sandy Seal’ to be Glengarriff’s new mascot
- Cope needs funds to open house full-time
- Irish Water stalls house building
- Castletownbere cash boost is ‘too late’
- Tragic Newcestown deaths recalled
IN LIFE
- West Cork’s changing landscape
IN SPORT
- Rising stars line out for Cork City
- Griffin remembered at memorial tournament
- Gillian Coombes on her rise to Munster rugby
- Cork hurlers target Limerick in league