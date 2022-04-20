News

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: Dursey islanders still stranded; Skibb teacher on mission to Ukraine; Inspirational mural in Ballinadee; Clon vigil for murder victims; Crash highlights traffic concerns; New tofu business in Kilbrittain; Skibb women’s rugby team wins third trophy; Rise and fall of West Cork ladies’ football team; Junior Cup heartbreak for Bandon

April 20th, 2022 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

In this week's Southern Star

IN NEWS

Dursey islanders still stranded

Skibb teacher on mission to Ukraine

Inspirational mural in Ballinadee

Clon vigil for murder victims

Crash highlights traffic concerns

Return of Hairy Henry’s Sarah

 

IN LIFE

Couple starts new tofu business in Kilbrittain

 

IN SPORT

Skibb women’s rugby team wins third trophy of season

Cork U20s set up Munster final against Kerry

Rise and fall of West Cork ladies’ football team

Munster Junior Cup heartbreak for Bandon

 

