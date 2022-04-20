IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: Dursey islanders still stranded; Skibb teacher on mission to Ukraine; Inspirational mural in Ballinadee; Clon vigil for murder victims; Crash highlights traffic concerns; New tofu business in Kilbrittain; Skibb women’s rugby team wins third trophy; Rise and fall of West Cork ladies’ football team; Junior Cup heartbreak for Bandon

In this week's Southern Star
IN NEWS
Dursey islanders still stranded
Skibb teacher on mission to Ukraine
Inspirational mural in Ballinadee
Clon vigil for murder victims
Crash highlights traffic concerns
Return of Hairy Henry’s Sarah
IN LIFE
Couple starts new tofu business in Kilbrittain
IN SPORT
Skibb women’s rugby team wins third trophy of season
Cork U20s set up Munster final against Kerry
Rise and fall of West Cork ladies’ football team
Munster Junior Cup heartbreak for Bandon
