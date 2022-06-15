News

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: Dunmanway woman seeks truth about her stillborn baby’s organs; Ukrainians hail Franc as the host with the most; Boston GAA jerseys honour Michael Collins; Win tickets to Elton John; New teen mental health unit; Jim Brooks reflects on 50 years at law; West Cork’s ‘celebrity dads’; West Cork Jesters’ World Cup experience; Carbery footballers up and running; Olympic champ Fintan has single focus; Coombes named in squad for NZ tour

June 15th, 2022 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

Share this article

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR

IN NEWS

  • Dunmanway woman seeks truth about her stillborn baby’s organs
  • Ukrainians hail Franc as the host with the most
  • Boston GAA jerseys honour Michael Collins
  • New teen mental health unit
  • Jim Brooks reflects on 50 years at law

 

COMPETITION

  • Win two tickets to Elton John live in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

 

IN LIFE

  • West Cork’s ‘celebrity dads’

 

IN SPORT

  • West Cork Jesters’ World Cup experience
  • Carbery footballers up and running
  • Olympic champ Fintan has single focus
  • Coombes named in squad for NZ tour

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY JUNE 16th

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.