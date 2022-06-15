IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR
IN NEWS
- Dunmanway woman seeks truth about her stillborn baby’s organs
- Ukrainians hail Franc as the host with the most
- Boston GAA jerseys honour Michael Collins
- New teen mental health unit
- Jim Brooks reflects on 50 years at law
COMPETITION
- Win two tickets to Elton John live in Páirc Uí Chaoimh
IN LIFE
Editorial
Jun, 2022
More power to the EU
Read more
- West Cork’s ‘celebrity dads’
IN SPORT
- West Cork Jesters’ World Cup experience
- Carbery footballers up and running
- Olympic champ Fintan has single focus
- Coombes named in squad for NZ tour