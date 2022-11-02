News

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: Clean sweep for West Cork in Tidy Towns; SF’s Michelle O’Neill to speak at Kilmichael; Midleton student wins top award for Skibb convent design; School bus fiasco rages on; Call for Cork pet cemetery; Is a beard a political statement?; ‘Living with Leukaemia inspired my business’; South West Rowing celebrates great year; Newcestown teen races to big win in US; Huge win for local greyhound Clona Duke; Boxer Desmond grabs unexpected chance

November 2nd, 2022 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

Share this article

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

 

IN NEWS

  • Clean sweep for West Cork in Tidy Towns
  • SF’s Michelle O’Neill to speak at Kilmichael
  • Midleton student wins top award for Skibb convent design
  • School bus fiasco rages on
  • Call for Cork pet cemetary
  • Is a beard a political statement?

 

IN LIFE

  • ‘Living with Leukaemia inspired my business’

 

IN SPORT

  • South West Rowing celebrates great year
  • Newcestown teen races to big win in US
  • Huge win for local greyhound Clona Duke
  • Boxer Desmond grabs unexpected chance

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY NOVEMBER 3rd

 

 

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.