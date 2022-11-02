IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR
IN NEWS
- Clean sweep for West Cork in Tidy Towns
- SF’s Michelle O’Neill to speak at Kilmichael
- Midleton student wins top award for Skibb convent design
- School bus fiasco rages on
- Call for Cork pet cemetary
- Is a beard a political statement?
IN LIFE
- ‘Living with Leukaemia inspired my business’
IN SPORT
- South West Rowing celebrates great year
- Newcestown teen races to big win in US
- Huge win for local greyhound Clona Duke
- Boxer Desmond grabs unexpected chance
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper
IN SHOPS THURSDAY NOVEMBER 3rd