IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: Bumper ‘Things to see & do in West Cork’ guide; Outgoing mayor may run for Dáil; Obamas involved in Netflix thriller being filmed locally; Mysterious tidal surges along the coast; Fury over parking in Baltimore; Farmers spreading milk to promote growth; Bantry woman behind Alzheimers app; Can Cork stun the Dubs?; Orla Cronin’s injury troubles; Sprinter Joan Healy looks to nationals; Skibb rowers win three World Cup II medals

June 22nd, 2022 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

 

BUMPER SUPPLEMENT

  • 104-page ‘Things to see & do in West Cork’ guide

 

IN NEWS

  • Outgoing mayor may run for Dáil
  • Obamas involved in Netflix thriller being filmed locally
  • Mysterious tidal surges along the coast
  • Fury over parking in Baltimore
  • Farmers spreading milk to promote growth

 

IN LIFE

  • Bantry woman behind Alzheimers app

 

IN SPORT

  • Can Cork stun the Dubs?
  • Orla Cronin’s injury troubles
  • Sprinter Joan Healy looks to nationals
  • Skibb rowers win three World Cup II medals

 

IN SHOPS THURSDAY JUNE 23rd

***

