IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR
IN NEWS
Bambie Thug to fly flag for West Cork at Eurovision
New TV series explores O'Sullivans' local links
Re-setting your mojo after resolutions get challenging
Hundreds caught speeding on new bypass
How St Brigid left her mark on West Cork
IN LIFE
Fishermen bring plight to Leinster House
West Cork women's War of Independence heroics
Emma Connolly catches the beach sauna bug
George Murphy and Rising Sons hail Kinsale songwriter
IN SPORT
Jack Crowley crowned best in the west
Read John Hayes' new Star Sport column