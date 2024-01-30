News

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Bambie Thug to fly flag for West Cork at Eurovision; New TV series explores O'Sullivans' local links; Re-setting your mojo after resolutions get challenging; Hundreds caught speeding on new bypass; How St Brigid left her mark on West Cork; Fishermen bring plight to Leinster House; West Cork women's War of Independence heroics; Jack Crowley crowned best in the west; Read John Hayes' new Star Sport column; In stores and online via our ePaper Thursday, February 1st

January 30th, 2024 12:47 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

 

IN NEWS

Bambie Thug to fly flag for West Cork at Eurovision

New TV series explores O'Sullivans' local links

Re-setting your mojo after resolutions get challenging

Hundreds caught speeding on new bypass

How St Brigid left her mark on West Cork

 

IN LIFE

Fishermen bring plight to Leinster House

West Cork women's War of Independence heroics

Emma Connolly catches the beach sauna bug

George Murphy and Rising Sons hail Kinsale songwriter

 

IN SPORT

Jack Crowley crowned best in the west

Read John Hayes' new Star Sport column

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY FEBRUARY 1ST

Share this article

Recommended