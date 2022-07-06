News

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: Angst over Bantry roadworks; Fears over availability of fish due to fuel costs; Goleen PO definitely closing; Courtmac farmer’s Covid warning; Former Miss Ireland says yes!; Top award for Schull dentist; Sushi with a West Cork twist; Libby Coppinger on the cost of playing for the county; Colm O’Driscoll on pull of Carbery team; Randal Óg hurlers in county final; Cronin races to Moonraker win

July 6th, 2022 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

 

IN NEWS

  • Angst over Bantry roadworks
  • Fears over availability of fish due to fuel costs
  • Goleen PO definitely closing
  • Courtmac farmer’s Covid warning
  • Former Miss Ireland says yes!
  • Jeremy Irons vows to help local church
  • West Cork farming review's fascinating stats

IN LIFE

  • Sushi with a West Cork twist

IN SPORT

  • Libby Coppinger on the cost of playing for the county
  • Colm O’Driscoll on pull of Carbery team
  • Randal Óg hurlers in county final
  • Cronin races to Moonraker win

 

***

