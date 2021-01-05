In this week's Southern Star: Alarming rise in Covid cases, Collins' letters to Kitty feature in new TV series & we chat to new Cork senior football selector John Hayes from Rosscarbery

In this week's Southern Star… • Alarming rise in Covid cases in West Cork • Collins' letters to Kitty feature in new TV series • Community rallies around Beara man who suffered a bleed on his brain News Jan, 2021 Holly and Christopher call time on relationship Read more • We chat to new Cork senior football selector John Hayes from Rosscarbery • PLUS: Win €100 off your January bills! Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1 IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY JANUARY 7th

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.