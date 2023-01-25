News

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: 28-page guide to the West Cork Business & Tourism Awards; 4-page recruitment special; Cairns says abuse won’t put her off new Dáil bid; N71 crash hours after concerns aired; Rowa boss in line for special award; Bailey says box was gift; Man on child image charges; Who was the Angel of Baltimore?; Artist Sue is inspired by Schull; An insight into Cork manager John Cleary; Tournament in memory of Griffin; Gavin and Jack named in Ireland squad; Drinagh Rangers set up unique cup derby

January 25th, 2023 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

Share this article

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

 

FREE SUPPLEMENT

  • 28-page guide to the West Cork Business & Tourism Awards

 

NEW YEAR, NEW JOB!

  • 4-page recruitment special

 

IN NEWS

  • Cairns says abuse won’t put her off new Dáil bid
  • N71 crash hours after concerns aired
  • Rowa boss in line for special award
  • Bailey says box was gift
  • Man on child image charges
  • Who was Angel of Baltimore?

 

IN LIFE

  • Artist Sue is inspired by Schull

 

IN SPORT

  • An insight into Cork manager John Cleary
  • Tournament in memory of Griffin
  • Gavin and Jack named in Ireland squad
  • Drinagh Rangers set up unique cup derby

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY JANUARY 26th

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.