News

In this week's Southern Star (25/01/20)

January 22nd, 2020 10:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

IN NEWS

• Tributes flow in for student Cameron

• Cocaine users part of ‘spoilt generation’

• ‘Make hospital election issue’ beg GPs

• Conor Hourihane is top sports star

• Rental crisis likely to split Clon family

• Air ambulance cuts back service

• Welcome link between Bandon and Kinsale

 

GET ACTIVE MAGAZINE

• Free 24-page guide to health and fitness

 

IN SPORT

• West Cork Sports Star Awards special

• Sacred Heart win Munster colleges’ A final

• Can Cork footballers end Páirc strife?

• Injury setback for Cork’s Brian Hurley

• Skibb schools wins All-Ireland basketball title

• Martina O’Brien looks ahead to league throw-win

 

IN LIFE & COMMUNITY

• Skibbereen’s fight against the Great Famine

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.