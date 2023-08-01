News

In this week's Southern Star: 23 pages of GAA; Waiting lists for child mental health services worst in the country & more

August 1st, 2023 3:25 PM

By Dylan Mangan

In this week's Southern Star…

• Waiting lists for child mental health services worst in the country

• Taoiseach accused of treating West Cork as 'photo op'

• A dark tail of murder behind a Beara beauty spot

• How Cork has become Ireland's onion-growing capital

• Celebrating 50 years of the Timoleague Harbour Festival

• TWENTY-THREE pages of GAA!

• All-Ireland camogie final preview

& MORE

