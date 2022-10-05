News

October 5th, 2022 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

 

FREE SUPPLEMENT

  • 20-page Weddings supplement

 

IN NEWS

  • Forget climate for now says TD
  • NZ pub seeks friendly Irish staff
  • Books returned to library after 38 years
  • Bantry excluded from Port plans
  • Home births in jeopardy
  • Agri-tech event at Ludgate

 

IN LIFE

  • Family’s move from Philippines to Bantry ‘a great decision’

 

IN SPORT

  • Haven's rise to senior ranks
  • Bantry Blues back in county final
  • Skibbereen RC needs new boats
  • Mizen Hob are new kids on WCL block

 

IN SHOPS THURSDAY OCTOBER 6th

***

