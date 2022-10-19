News

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: 20-page property supplement; County final fever hits Bantry; Big jobs blow for Whiddy; ‘Screaming blue murder’ is only way to get hospital bed; Bantry garda is new West Cork boss; Clon pub’s novel approach to beating energy bills; Key national theatre role being performed from West Cork; Cresslough vigils show support; Couple calls time on Lettercollum Kitchen Project; Randal Óg claim Carbery crown; McElhinney impresses in Dublin

October 19th, 2022 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

Share this article

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

 

FREE SUPPLEMENT

  • 20-pages of property in West Cork

 

IN NEWS

  • Big jobs blow for Whiddy
  • ‘Screaming blue murder’ is only way to get hospital bed
  • Bantry garda is new West Cork boss
  • Clon pub’s novel approach to beating energy bills
  • Key national theatre role being performed from West Cork
  • Cresslough vigils show support

 

IN LIFE

  • Couple calls time on Lettercollum Kitchen Project

 

IN SPORT

  • County final fever hits Bantry – seven-page preview
  • Randal Óg claim Carbery crown
  • McElhinney impresses in Dublin

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY OCTOBER 20th

 

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.