In this week's Southern Star (19/12/19)

December 19th, 2019 8:05 AM

By Southern Star Team

• Bailey ‘calm in eye of the hurricane’

• FG adds Karen Coakley to Cork South West ticket

• Strong appeal from Baby Willow’s mum

• Bail for man on exposure charge

• Scientologist faces jail over abusive phone call

• Puttnams apply for Irish citizenship

 

• Win one of three fabulous Christmas hampers

 

• Newcestown win county U21 football title

• Ireland road bowling team for 2020 European Championships is named

• 2019 West Cork Sports Team of the Year announced

 

• Turn your Christmas green

