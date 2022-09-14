News

12-page 'First Day at School' photo special; 48-page 'West Cork Farming' magazine; Concert hall for Bantry; Anger over school bus fiasco; West Cork couple get engaged at Garth gig; Irish Water blasted for outage; Music helping direct provision kids; More farming awards finalists revealed; Survivor urges people to be more aware of lung cancer; Previews of football quarter-finals; Coombes – My best is yet to come; Skibb rowers take on the world

September 14th, 2022 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

 

TWO FREE SUPPLEMENTS!

  • 12-page ‘First Day at School’ photo special
  • 48-page ‘West Cork Farming’ magazine

 

IN NEWS

  • Concert hall for Bantry
  • Anger over school bus fiasco
  • West Cork couple get engaged at Garth gig
  • Irish Water blasted for outage
  • Music helping direct provision kids
  • More farming awards finalists revealed!

 

IN LIFE

  • Survivor urges people to be more aware of lung cancer

 

IN SPORT

  • Previews of football quarter-finals
  • Coombes: My best is yet to come
  • Skibb rowers take on the world

 

IN SHOPS THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 15th

***

