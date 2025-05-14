HSE to readvertise for role of diabetic care podiatrist diabetic care

The HSE have confirmed that one senior podiatrist allocated for diabetic footcare in West Cork is considered ‘appropriate’, in a recent South West Regional Health Forum meeting, although the role is vacant after a previous search for someone appropriate was unsuccessful.

The HSE say that they will be advertising the post again, and in the meantime, podiatric specialised footcare is provided on a weekly basis by a clinical specialist.

The question of podiatry services was raised by Cllr Danny Collins; a 2022 Health Analysis study carried out by the HSE shows that there are about 2,331 people aged 18 years and over with diabetes.

Of these, approximately 2,098 have Type 2 diabetes and the remainder, in the vast minority, Type 1.

At the same meeting the HSE confirmed the number of respite beds in the region, saying that there are ‘no immediate plans to increase respite capacity in the West Cork region.

However, we will continue to explore opportunities to enhance the availability and capacity of respite beds’ but this is contingent on staffing levels.

The figures were released to the elected members on foot of a motion raised also by Cllr Danny Collins, and revealed that there are four respite beds in Clonakilty Community Hospital, three each in Dunmanway and Skibbereen, and another two each in Dunmanway and Castletownbere Community Hospitals, with a total of 14 throughout the West Cork Community Hospitals.