HSE issues video pleading with Cork public to follow Covid advice

THE HSE in Cork has today issued a video urging people to restrict their social contacts, due to the worrying increase being seen in cases of Covid in the region.

In a specially commissioned video, Dr Anne Sheahan, acting director of public health, HSE South issues a special plea to the public, to the backdrop of a graph showing the dramatic increase in cases.

She says if you walk into a pub or restaurant and are not happy with the level of social distancing, then you should leave.

And if you have any symptoms, however mild, ring your GP for advice.

And also, if are sent for a test, make sure to stay at home in the interim.

‘I think us all working together, as the people of Cork, we can bring this virus under control,’ she says.

The HSE, Cork City Council, Cork County Council and an Garda Síochána are working together through emergency management structures to co-ordinate the community response to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

They advise:

See fewer people. I know that we want to live as normally as possible, but if we see fewer people now it gives us a greater chance of reining this in.

- Be really scrupulous about keeping your two metres distance from anyone that you don’t live with.

- If you have any symptoms or are worried at all, don’t hesitate – ring your GP and follow your GP’s advice. If your GP refers you for a test, then please isolate at home.

- If you are advised to stay at home, then please follow that advice.

WATCH THE HSE VIDEO HERE: