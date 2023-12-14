How Ford welcomed in 90s with the 40 series

FORD tractors were a major player in the Irish tractor market, enjoying great success from the 1960s.

Despite some reliability issues with engines, the tractors were hugely popular, spurred on by their comfortable Q, and later Super Q cabs.

The 10 series in particular were a big hit in the 1980’s however by the early 90’s, they were on their third update and the tractors had run their course.

Launched in late 1991, the Ford 40 series comprised of 6 models which spanned the high sales 75- 125hp sector. The line-up consisted of three six-cylinder and three four-cylinder tractors with the Ford 5640 the entry level tractor, replacing the 5610. Despite this status, the tractor had the same cab and gearbox options and the majority of the same features as the range topping 8340.

The only 40 series tractor powered by a 4.4l engine, the 5640 produces a respectable horsepower figure of 75. Hydraulic output is rated at 69l/min on SL models, and 79l/min on SLE models thanks to its variable displacement pump. The SLE model is capable of lifting 4.5tons off the ground due to an assistor ram. No twin assistor ram option was available for the 5640.

The 40 series saw the introduction of two new gearboxes - SL and SLE. In SL format, manual SL Synchroshift gearbox provided 12F/12R through a four-speed gearbox with three ranges, with Dual Power doubling the amount of gears in each direction to 24.

The SLE Electroshift has two range speeds – Hi and Lo – each with two ranges of four powershift gears and a shuttle, providing 16F/16R gears. The middle lever controls the main eight gear changes with the clutch only required to shift between gears 4 and 5. Both transmissions were available for the 5640.

Designed with Sekura, the Superlux cab carried little forward from the old reliable Super Q. Slim pillars and large frameless doors and windows provide great levels of visibility with electronic linkage and PTO controls and four-wheel braking with most other controls becoming electronic such as the diff lock.

Early 5640s are easily identified by their white roofed cabs and blue chassis. These tractors were fitted with a Carrero-later Fiat- front axle. The 5640 was also available in 2WD, making the tractor 25cm shorter than its 6cylinder siblings as well as excellent manoeuvrability.

In 1996, the whole 40 series received a facelift with the original colour scheme giving way to New Holland blue with a grey chassis. Most notably, the Ford name was ultimately dropped in favour of New Holland due global rebranding thanks to the Fiat takeover.

