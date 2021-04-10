Households come one step closer to securing reliable broadband

SEVERAL parts of West Cork are one step closer to finally receiving reliable broadband under the National Broadband Plan ‘Connected Communities’ initiative.

According to National Broadband Ireland (NBI) crews have reached a significant milestone with the surveys in areas such as Templemartin, Newcestown, Coachford, Farran, Bandon, Innishannon, Crossbarry, Old Chapel, Crossmahon, Béal na Bláth and more.

Cork North West Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan has welcomed the progress having raised the matter in the Dáil back in November where he impressed on the Minister to prioritise broadband locally.

‘I held a constructive meeting with National Broadband Ireland recently, where we discussed areas around Cork that needed broadband rollout. We also discussed the NBI’s extensive rollout plans and the surveys getting underway locally,’ said Deputy Moynihan.

‘There’s a lot of work ahead and it’s good to be making headway.

‘Now more than ever, decent connectivity and good broadband is required to be able to work from home, for college, to run businesses and for social use.’

Deputy Moynihan said that crews will be surveying the lines and ducting in these selected areas in the coming months and they will then design the detail of the network and make ready any poles or ducts for the fibre.

‘In the meantime I will be following up with NBI on the programmes for schools and broadband connection points (BCP’S) in community centres.’

Last year, The Southern Star highlighted the plight of several remote workers living in the Gaggin area of Bandon, who resorted to working in their cars from the car park of St Patrick’s Church due to the poor connections at their homes. Their situation has since improved.

At the Government’s announcement of their rural plan this week, they said that 400 broadband hubs and co-working spaces would be delivered, but no specific dates had been established as yet.

Minister Eamon Ryan said the broadband plan would be completed within the seven-year timeframe, and also laid emphasis on just transition as a key part of the strategy. Regarding the NBP, Mr Ryan said that 196,000 houses had been surveyed, that 290 broadband connection points had been installed throughout the State and that 70,000 homes would have broadband connected by the end of the year, mainly in Cavan and Cork.