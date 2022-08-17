HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Three-bed Rossmore period property for €455,000

Period property is perfect mix of comfort and character
MILL house in Rossmore is perhaps the perfect blend of old and new, character and comfort.
It’s a 19th century period stone-built house that was constructed in conjunction with a corn mill development adjacent to the nearby Argideen River.
Original features include its stone facade, and other nods to its heritage include the inglenook fireplace. Modern comforts include a bespoke kitchen and A-rated double glazed windows.
The house is set within a semi-enclosed courtyard and benefits from a 0.75 acre garden that has a south and west aspect.
‘There’s also a recently re-roofed barn, and an adjacent workshop/potting shed and the ruins of Gearagh Corn and Tuck Mill that are ripe for a project,’ says selling agent Con O’Neill of Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill.
For more see sfon.ie or call 23 883 3995
AT A GLANCE
Summary
Three-bed period residence on 0.75 acre site for €455,000.
Location
Gearagh, Rossmore, six miles from Clonakilty.
Selling points
Blend of character and comfort.