House of the Week: Stylish Union Hall three-bed country cottage for €310k

A BOUTIQUE-styled cottage right on the coast is the perfect example of what can be achieved when good taste combines with existing great potential.

Stoneridge Cottage is located at Rineen, Union Hall and is on the market with Pat Maguire Properties with an asking price of €310,000.

The three-bed house dates back to 1905 and previous owners have extended the floor space, and carried out sympathetic renovations.

The results are pretty sublime with something remarkable at every turn.

Accommodation comprises a comforting kitchen, with exposed stone wall, handmade cabinetry and and a gas range.

There’s also a separate dining room, living room, lounge and sunroom (with doors to the outside), with each space more inviting than the last. And while not exactly sprawling, the house is perfectly suited to comfortable family life – and a very stylish one at that.

One of the three bedrooms comes with its own fireplace, and there’s a super cute mezzanine which could be used in a million different ways, including a bedroom or study.

The house is laid out over different levels which adds interest and intrigue, and some of the stand-out features include vaulted ceilings, wood burning stoves and cottage latch doors.

The cottage is on a site of 0.75 acres of mainly lawn and also has a 500 sq ft shed.

For more, contact Pat Maguire on 028- 22822 or see patmaguireproperties.com

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Three-bed restored

cottage on 0.75 acres with shed for €310,000.

Location

Rineen, Union Hall – two miles from Union Hall and Castletownshend and a five-minute drive to Skibbereen.

Selling points

Several beaches are within a five-minute drive. Stylish and

character-filled interior