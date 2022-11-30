HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Strong interest in Schull Convent of Mercy five-bed for €750,000

SCHULL’S Convent of Mercy has only been on the market for a little over a week and has already generated significant interest.

The residence, constructed in the early 1900s, is new to market with Hodnett Forde and is guiding €750,000.

There has already been at least two viewings of the town centre property from potential buyers currently located outside of West Cork.

Selling agent John Hodnett said the convent was in excellent condition throughout and was unique, as it has 1.6 acres, while still being in the centre of Schull.

Built in the 1900s, and extending to 3,100 sq ft, four of the five bedrooms are ensuite and, while in need of some modernisation, the property is structurally sound.

Gardens are nicely landscaped where stunning views right over Schull harbour and Roaringwater Bay can be enjoyed.

For more contact Hodnett Forde 023 8833367 or see hodnettforde.com