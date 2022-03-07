House of the Week: Skibbereen four-bed with guesthouse for €400,000

Have a gander at Rossnagoose property with guesthouse

IF the playful name of this property doesn’t capture attention, mention of its guesthouse surely will.

Tig na Wig is located at Rossnagoose near Skibbereen, and is a four-bed extended farmhouse that’s packed with potential.

It’s new to market with Charles McCarthy, guiding €400,000. The main house extends to 1,400 sq ft, with the benefit of a one-bed guest house with separate kitchenette and bathroom.

Both sit on a site of just under one acre, which also features a restored stone barn.

The main house was extensively renovated, extended and modernised in 2003 and has had solar panels and an air-to-water system added in recent years.

A covered walkway at the rear leads to the utility room, while gardens are as magical and mystical as you’d expect from such a property. The vibe throughout is relaxed, unwilded and most charming.

Selling agent Maeve McCarthy said the property would make an ideal family home or holiday retreat.

For more see charlesmccarthy.com or tel 028-21533.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Four-bed farmhouse, with one-bed guesthouse and barn, for €400,000.

Location

Rossnagoose, near Skibbereen, with views over the Ilen River. One hour from Cork city.

Selling points

Options presented by guesthouse.