HOUSE OF THE WEEK Rosscarbery five-bed for €425,000

June 3rd, 2022 8:00 PM

By Emma Connolly

The attractive package that is up for auction in Clonakilty on June 17th comprises the main period home, substantial outbuildings and 3.8 acres. Not surprisingly it is generating a lot of interest.

Historic period house and land go under the hammer

WHAT’S being described as a ‘trophy of a West Cork house’ is going under the hammer next month.

Guiding €425,000-€450,000, the property comprises a very attractive period house and outbuildings on approximately 3.8 acres in Rosscarbery.

The is the first sale of the historic property previously owned by Edward Barry, a prominent political figure who was an MP for Cork South from 1892-1910 and sat in the British House of Commons.

The residence, Rathbarry House, is a five-bay, two-storey building thought to be built around 1850.

Extending to around 2,352 sq ft, stand-out features include 13ft high ceilings, ceiling cornicing, feature fireplaces, oak staircase and double glazed sash windows.

Ground floor accommodation includes living, dining and breakfast rooms, along with kitchen. The five bedrooms are on the first floor.

The complex of outbuildings were built by skilled stonemasons at a similar time to the main house.

The property, in such a prime location, oozes potential in the hands of the right buyer.

The sale is being managed by Mark Kelly and John Hodnett of Hodnett Forde.

The auction is set to place on Friday June 17th in O’Donovan’s Hotel, Clonakilty at 3pm.

 

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Five-bed period house on 3.8 acres with outbuildings, guiding €425k.

Location

Newmills is five minutes from Rosscarbery and 10 minutes from Clonakilty.

Selling points

Period features of house, and outbuildings.

