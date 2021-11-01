House of the Week: Restored farmhouse with guest cottage and six acres

THE value of multi-generational living became ever more apparent during the pandemic, when people were cut off from their loved ones for months on end.

It has sparked a demand for properties which can accommodate several generations of the same family, in separate houses. This allows lots of connectivity and support, but also the option to pull up the draw bridge and retreat when it’s needed too!

This property, new to market with Charles McCarthy, Skibbereen is ideal for such a way of living. Guiding €495,000 there’s a lot on offer for sure.

Located at Lissangle near Caheragh, it comprises a main house, a cottage and several out buildings and barns which could be easily converted for a variety of purposes.

The main house is a restored and extended period stone-built farmhouse. Accommodation consists of kitchen, dining room and living room on the ground floor with three bedrooms and two ensuite on the first floor.

Connected to the main house via an entrance porch is a self-contained guest cottage with kitchen/dining, living room and bathroom on ground floor and two bedrooms and bathroom on the first floor.

There’s an assortment of outbuildings including stables and a workshop.

This is all on a site of around six acres of good quality land laid out in two separate blocks.

For more contact Charles McCarthy on 028-21057, or see charlesmccarthy.com.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Three-bed farmhouse with two-bed guest cottage, and selection of outbuildings, on six acres for €495,000.

Location

Situated on a cul-de-sac at Lissangle, Caheragh, equidistant (9km) from Drimoleague and Skibbereen. Bantry is 20 minutes’ drive and Cork city and airport is a 75 minute drive.

Selling points

Land, flexible living options.