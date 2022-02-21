House of the Week: Innishannon five-bed with riverside gardens for €550,000

THE near constant line of cars that stream through Innishannon every day are most likely entirely oblivious to one of its gems.

And that is the back garden of a property right on the main street that’s new to market, guiding €550,000.

The elegant, end-of-terrace house itself will surely have caught the attention of a commuter or two going through the village, largely regarded as the gateway to West Cork.

Called Westropp House, it dates back to the early 1700s and joint selling agents Sherry FitzGerald Brennan Busteed and Bowe Property Kinsale describe it as one of the most ‘exciting and iconic houses to be offered for sale in Innishannon village in quite a considerable period of time.’ It boasts credible connections to historic figures including Oliver Cromwell (who is said to have gifted the lands on which Westropp is built), George Bernard Shaw and Winston Churchill, adding to the intrigue of the property. It’s a five bay, three-storey, over-basement house which retains many fine period features in terms of proportions, windows complete with shutters, original beams and fire places.

Accommodation includes five bedrooms, a home office, basement and log room and current owners have operated the house as a B&B.

The gardens enjoy magical views of both Dromkeen Wood and Bandon River, offering an oasis that’s only 20 minutes from Cork city.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Five-bed period house in excellent condition with large garden for €550,000.

Location

On the main street in Innishannon, 20 minutes from city.

Selling points

Location, heritage, garden