House of the Week: Four-bed in Crossbarry for €545,000

Country living, but within striking distance of the city

EVERY now and then a property comes along that ticks almost every box on the list of a discerning house hunter.

Number 34 Cluain Na Croise in Crossbarry is one of them.

The four-bed house in a small development was completely remodelled, architecturally designed and extended on both levels in 2018.

That work created a generous open plan kitchen/dining/living space with a feature high ceiling over the extension.

It’s functional, and looks fabulous. There is also a 4.2m wide sliding patio door which leads to a bespoke composite decking and patio area, complete with a stylish canopy.

The property has a decent sized and low maintenance garden (with shed) and the bonus of overlooking a two acre green space.

Outside of the space, and turn-key condition of the house, this property presents a great chance to live in the country side and close to some of West Cork’s best amenities, but still within 20 minutes of the city.

The sale is managed by Behan, Irwin and Gosling.

For more see bigproperty.ie or call 021 4270007.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Four-bed with extension for €545,000.

Location

Cluain Na Croise, Crossbarry, five minute drive from Innishannon, 15 from Kinsale and 20 to Cork city.

Selling points

Commuting distance to city; design and space.