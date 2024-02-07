HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Five-bedroom house outside Skibbereen asking €425,000

Privacy and space on offer at Crann na Smol

IF you’re looking for privacy without venturing too far from a town, Crann na Smol could certainly catch your eye.

This original five-bedroom house is in Poundlick just a short hop from Skibbereen, with Lough Hyne a short drive away.

The house is accessed by a private tree-lined drive and measures 2,400 sq ft and has two large living rooms, a kitchen and two bathrooms.

On the ground floor is the living room and a reception room, fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, and a utility room which is plumbed for washing machine and has storage.

The talking point of the interior is the spectacular hallway, with its open height reaching to the first floor ceiling, complemented by an ornate feature staircase.

Upstairs, the master bedroom is en suite, with four other bedrooms. Three of the bedrooms are double rooms, and two of these have balconies overlooking the garden.

Outside, Crann na Smol is situated on about one acre of land and the lawn has mature trees, hedging, and a large pond. The terrace is west facing to enjoy summer evenings.

Crann na Smol has access to high speed broadband. It uses heat-exchange central heating and has a C2 BER rating.

It has a septic tank sewerage disposal. Several primary schools are within a 2.5km radius while Skibbereen Community School is just 2km away.

The property is on the market with Charles McCarthy Auctioneers for €425,000.

For inquries contact 028 21533 or [email protected].