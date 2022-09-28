HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Five-bed with separate office near Timoleague for €650,000

SUPER spacious and stylish best sum up an architecturally designed home new to market near Timoleague.

Guiding €650,000, Greenwood House is a five-bed property in centrally located Ballycatten.

Extending to around 2,628 sq ft and on 0.8 of an acre, it would make an ideal family home.

Not surprisingly, selling agent Majella Galvin of DNG Galvin said there was already great interest in the property: ‘Greenwood House is ideal for those looking for a country lifestyle and yet want the convenience of amnesties close by.

‘And for those working from home it’s ideal – just step outside and you will find an office, den and garage.’

The views, she said, also set this property apart. ‘The house is also energy efficient and the current owners were ahead of the times when they built it 13 years ago.

‘Back then they put in solar panels, an air ventilation system and underfloor heating.’

For more see dnggalvin.ie or tel 023-8844958.

Ballycatten is a 15 mins drive to Clonakilty and Bandon, five mins to Timoleague, 20 mins to Kinsale and Cork city can be reached in 40mins.

