HOUSE OF THE WEEK Bantry five-bed with views for €895k

A SELF-CONTAINED guest annexe and an indoor heated swimming pool make Caher Lodge, just outside Bantry, one of the hottest properties on the local market right now.

The architect-designed five-bed, five-bath property is on the market with Harrington Estates guiding €895,000.

The main house boasts four bedrooms (some with their own balconies), with an interior that is modern, spacious and light-filled.

The separate guesthouse has a most attractive design and comes with its own living room and kitchen.

Both properties enjoy stunning views over Bantry Bay, and are on a site of just under one acre of landscaped gardens and lawns, plus a raised fruit and veg terrace to the rear, all nicely surrounded by woodlands.

On top of all that, there’s an all-weather outside dining/bbq gazebo and a large garage at the bottom of the grounds.

Harrington Estates describe this as a ‘very special property’ and in an extremely unique setting, ‘which is both private and peaceful.’

For more see harringtonestates.ie

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Location

Caher Lodge is located in Caher, within 2km of Bantry town.

Selling points

