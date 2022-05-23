News

HOUSE OF THE WEEK Bantry five-bed with views for €895k

May 23rd, 2022 5:50 PM

By Emma Connolly

The property ‘complex’ comprises the main house, guest annexe, garage and an all-weather outdoor dining area.

See more images

Share this article

A SELF-CONTAINED guest annexe and an indoor heated swimming pool make Caher Lodge, just outside Bantry, one of the hottest properties on the local market right now.

The architect-designed five-bed, five-bath property is on the market with Harrington Estates guiding €895,000.

The main house boasts four bedrooms (some with their own balconies), with an interior that is modern, spacious and light-filled.

The separate guesthouse has a most attractive design and comes with its own living room and kitchen.

Both properties enjoy stunning views over Bantry Bay, and are on a site of just under one acre of landscaped gardens and lawns, plus a raised fruit and veg terrace to the rear, all nicely surrounded by woodlands.

On top of all that, there’s an all-weather outside dining/bbq gazebo and a large garage at the bottom of the grounds.

Harrington Estates describe this as a ‘very special property’ and in an extremely unique setting, ‘which is both private and peaceful.’

For more see harringtonestates.ie

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Four-bed house, one-bed guest annexe, with garage and pool, on a site of just under one acre for €895k.

Location

Caher Lodge is located in Caher, within 2km of Bantry town.

Selling points

Guesthouse and indoor heated pool.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.