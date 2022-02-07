News

House of the Week: Attractive three-bed coastal townhouse in seaside village for €230k

February 7th, 2022 5:50 PM

By Emma Connolly

The well-kept property has a great location, and the benefit of a yard and garage.

Share this article

NOW that the evenings are finally starting to get a bit longer, we can allow ourselves think of brighter days ahead.

With that, thoughts will turn to holidays and it’s not surprising that a Rosscarbery townhouse is attracting lots of interest from people looking for a coastal bolthole.

On the market with Hodnett Forde, the three-bed, 1,175 sq ft house is very centrally located at the village’s Chapel Street, and is a perfect set-up for those looking for a holiday property.

Accommodation comprises three double bedrooms, living room and kitchen/diner that opens to the back yard. Features include a cosy stove and exposed stone wall.

Unexpected and pleasant surprises include a floored attic space and a spacious garage which can be entered from the yard and the street. There’s also good on-street parking outside the property.

As well as a holiday home, the well-kept property would suit anyone looking to downsize in a much sought-after location, and just a short distance from the Warren beach.

Mark Kelly is managing this sale for Hodnett Forde.

For more contact 023-8833367 or see hodnettforde.com.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Three-bed town house with garage for €230,000.

Location

Chapel Street, Rosscarbery, just a short walk from the Warren beach.

Selling points

Location and price.

***

Advertisement | See Tom Harte Farm Services for more | 087 8327645

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.