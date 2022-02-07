House of the Week: Attractive three-bed coastal townhouse in seaside village for €230k

NOW that the evenings are finally starting to get a bit longer, we can allow ourselves think of brighter days ahead.
With that, thoughts will turn to holidays and it’s not surprising that a Rosscarbery townhouse is attracting lots of interest from people looking for a coastal bolthole.
On the market with Hodnett Forde, the three-bed, 1,175 sq ft house is very centrally located at the village’s Chapel Street, and is a perfect set-up for those looking for a holiday property.
Accommodation comprises three double bedrooms, living room and kitchen/diner that opens to the back yard. Features include a cosy stove and exposed stone wall.
Unexpected and pleasant surprises include a floored attic space and a spacious garage which can be entered from the yard and the street. There’s also good on-street parking outside the property.
As well as a holiday home, the well-kept property would suit anyone looking to downsize in a much sought-after location, and just a short distance from the Warren beach.
Mark Kelly is managing this sale for Hodnett Forde.
For more contact 023-8833367 or see hodnettforde.com.
AT A GLANCE
Summary
Three-bed town house with garage for €230,000.
Location
Chapel Street, Rosscarbery, just a short walk from the Warren beach.
Selling points
Location and price.