House of the Week: Attractive three-bed coastal townhouse in seaside village for €230k

NOW that the evenings are finally starting to get a bit longer, we can allow ourselves think of brighter days ahead.

With that, thoughts will turn to holidays and it’s not surprising that a Rosscarbery townhouse is attracting lots of interest from people looking for a coastal bolthole.

On the market with Hodnett Forde, the three-bed, 1,175 sq ft house is very centrally located at the village’s Chapel Street, and is a perfect set-up for those looking for a holiday property.

Accommodation comprises three double bedrooms, living room and kitchen/diner that opens to the back yard. Features include a cosy stove and exposed stone wall.

Unexpected and pleasant surprises include a floored attic space and a spacious garage which can be entered from the yard and the street. There’s also good on-street parking outside the property.

As well as a holiday home, the well-kept property would suit anyone looking to downsize in a much sought-after location, and just a short distance from the Warren beach.

Mark Kelly is managing this sale for Hodnett Forde.

For more contact 023-8833367 or see hodnettforde.com.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Three-bed town house with garage for €230,000.

Location

Chapel Street, Rosscarbery, just a short walk from the Warren beach.

Selling points

Location and price.