Historic sign unveiled in Dunmanway

A TIMELINE sign that commemorates three historic anniversaries was unveiled at Dunmanway Community Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

The significance of the sign, according to Michelle O’Mahony, who was the history consultant behind the research, design and compilation of the project, is that it informs local people of their history and heritage in a very visual and accessible way.

‘It commemorates visually and in text the grim history of the Famine, the War of Independence, The Civil War and an era in Dunmanway’s history that was largely forgotten until now,’ she added.

The sign commemorates the 175th anniversary of Black 47 – the worst year of the Famine – as well as the 100th anniversary of the burning of the Dunmanway Union Workhouse by anti-treaty forces in 1932.

The sign, which was made by Optima Signs, also commemorates the 90th anniversary of the rebuild of the hospital.

It was commissioned by the Friends of Dunmanway Hospital Group and the €2,500 cost of the project was covered by Cork County Council’s commemorative grant scheme.

Tuesday’s launch was well attended by local people and public representatives. Rather remarkably, it was also attended by relatives of the historic figures mentioned on the sign, such as Canon Magner.