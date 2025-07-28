Shock at tragic road death of Skibbereen teen Dovydas Palkis

Tributes have been paid to Skibbereen teenager Dovydas Palkis who tragically died following a collision between a car and a truck on the N71 on Monday.

The 19-year-old from Gortnaclohy Heights had recently returned from an end of exams holiday abroad with friends after sitting his Leaving Cert at Skibbereen Community School in June.

Principal of Skibbereen Community School Anton O’Mahony said they are ‘totally shocked and numbed’ by the death of Dovydas.

‘He was a kind, pleasant and easy going student and got on well with both his classmates and school staff,’ he said. ‘It’s truly devastating and our thoughts and prayers go out to his parents, his family and all his friends.’

The school opened on Wednesday morning to allow students and staff gather to remember him while a book of condolence was also opened.

One tribute on Rip.ie said that Dovydas was a great person ‘and was always making people laugh whenever he could’, while another person said his ‘light touched so many lives and his memory will continue to shine’.

As a mark of respect to Dovydas and his family, Skibbereen Arts Festival has cancelled its 90s street party which had been scheduled to go ahead on Friday July 25th.

In a statement the organisers said: ‘Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this terrible time. We are exploring options to reschedule a version of the event and will provide updates as soon as possible.’

Fine Gael Councillor Brendan McCarthy described the teen’s death as a ‘shocking and heart-breaking tragedy’ which has left a cloud over the town.

‘Such a young lad with his whole life ahead of him and it’s terribly sad,’ he said. ‘All our thoughts and prayers are with his parents and extended family and his friends on this tragic occasion.’

He said Dovydas’ parents have been living in Skibbereen for the past 20 years and have become part of the local community.

Dovydas is survived by his mum Stella, dad Vidmantas, stepfather John, Vidmantas’ partner Agne, stepsister Chloe and grandparents, and his canine friend Peppa.

His funeral mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Skibbereen, which will also be livestreamed on the Skibbereen & Rath website. He will be cremated at the Island Crematorium in Ringaskiddy afterwards.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the two-vehicle collision involving Dovydas’s car and a truck between Ballinhassig and Innishannon at around 7.15am on Monday morning.

‘Any road users who have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 7am and 7.30am on Monday morning are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí,’ said a Garda spokesperson.

‘Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on (023) 8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.’

Gardaí attended a second road traffic collision on the N71 later on Monday night involving a single car. The collision occurred at Ballylangley just outside Bandon at approximately 11pm but no reports of injuries have been reported at this time.