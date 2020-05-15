Help to get yourself published

A UNION Hall resident (pictured) has written a guide to self-editing to help people get their books published. Richard Bradburn’s Self-editing for Self-publishers is described as the missing link between finishing your first draft and having a book ready for self-publishing or submitting to agents or publishers—and it’s the stage that’s overlooked by most books on writing craft.
He says his book seeks to address this gap, giving writers a clear, structured, easy-to-follow three-stage process to work through that mirrors the editing that a traditionally published book would undergo. Richard is a professional editor running editorial.ie, a successful literary consultancy with clients spanning four continents.
His book is already a bestseller on Amazon in its genre, and will be available to order from bookshops when the current restrictions are lifted.
