Heavy rainfall this weekend may lead to local flooding

March 6th, 2020 2:49 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Met Éireann has issued a Severe Rainfall warning

CORK County Council has issued a yellow weather alert for the county from 12 pm Saturday until 6pm on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said that periods of heavy rainfall from Saturday to Tuesday may lead to some local flooding as river levels remain elevated.

'The heaviest of the rain will be through Saturday afternoon and again on early Monday and early Tuesday with rainfalls accumulations from Saturday to Tuesday of 40mm to 50mm in places, with some spot flooding. There will also be strong winds at times with gales on coasts.'

See www.met.ie for further updates.

