Heavy rain expected as orange warning issued

MET ÉIREANN has issued a status orange rain warning for West Cork and the rest of the county, as localised flash floods and dangerous driving conditions are expected this evening.

The warning comes into effect from 6pm this evening, and will remain in place until 6pm on Friday.

The meteorological service has advised that persistent and heavy rain will lead to localised flooding, poor visibility and very difficult travelling conditions.

Cork County Council’s severe weather assessment Team met this morning and has crews on standby in several known risk locations across the county, while crews are clearing inlets and gullies and sandbags and pumping arrangements will be in place in known problem locations.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has advised road users to use extreme caution in poor driving conditions during the weather warning.

The following advice is being given to road users by the RSA in advance the weather warning:

Drivers need to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions. This is especially important on high speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning.

Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles as they generate a considerable amount of spray which reduces your visibility, hold back to where you can see their mirrors.

If the road ahead is flooded choose another route, do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. The verge may have subsided and there may also be trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible.

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic that have been put there by the local council or An Garda Síochána.

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance - this helps to dry the brakes.

Be Safe. Be Seen. Drive with dipped headlights at all times to ensure that you are visible and that you can see other road users.

For more updates, visit met.ie