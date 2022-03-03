Man found guilty of the manslaughter of West Cork man Timmy Hourihane

A man has been found guilty of the manslaughter of Kilcrohane chef Timmy Hourihane in Cork city.

James Brady, 28, of Shannon Lawn, Mayfield, Cork, was accused of taking part in a sustained assault on Mr Hourihane, which saw the older man kicked ‘like a football’ in the head and the groin, alongside a second man who is to go on trial at a later date.

The 28-year-old had denied the charge of murder pursued by the State.

Mr Hourhane, 53, was seriously injured during the assault and died shortly afterwards in hospital. A post mortem found he suffered a collapsed lung and severe facial and head trauma.

The father of one was from Kilcrohane and had worked for some time with the Hilton Hotel chain in the UK before living homeless in Cork.

The trial, which lasted five weeks, heard of tensions at the so-called tented village where numerous homeless people lived in 2019.

The jury of seven women and five men were provided with conflicting eye witness accounts of what transpired shortly after midnight in a field off Mardyke Walk, Cork city, on October 13th, 2019.

Ms Justice Deirdre Murphy put the case back for sentencing on March 28th.