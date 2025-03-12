West Cork's greenway plans get a €1.8m boost

TWO proposed greenways, from Cork city, to West Cork and Kinsale respectively, which jointly received €1.85m in government funding, will be an ‘economic and tourism gamechanger’ for the region, according to Minister of State and local TD Christopher O’Sullivan.

He was speaking after Minister for the Environment Darragh O’Brien this week announced €1.2m for the Cork to West Cork Greenway and another €650,000 for a greenway from Cork city to Kinsale.

‘The potential tourism benefits for these projects are incredible,’ said Deputy O’Sullivan.

‘The fact these particular pieces of greenway will connect the city to West Cork is a gamechanger in terms of economic development and tourism in these areas. It’s high time now that West Cork, one of the most scenic parts of the country, has its own greenway.’

Following a series of public consultations in Schull and Skibbereen last summer, a Council report revealed the Skibbereen to Baltimore route was the most popular option of the three suggested routes for the West Cork Greenway.

The other two options are Skibbereen to Drimoleague and Skibbereen to Schull.